AFTER a hiatus of over 20 years, the first game of the J and E Woodworks Lampeter midweek league took place between AMK Hurricanes sponsored by AMK book services and the Outback Outlaws sponsored by Outback Outfitters.
A draft system had determined the squads for the season to ensure a fair representation amongst the squads.
The Outlaws had first crack with the bat and managed to post 74 thanks to the efforts of Daryl Davies and Richard Thomas, while the Hurricanes’ Emyr Richards and Jason Davies took the lion’s share of the wickets.
In reply it was Ryan Mackie and Tony Jones who took the plaudits in a successful chase for the loss of six wickets which were taken by John McDonagh and Rhydian Jenkins.
LAS Recycling Bin Bowlers vs Oriel Jones Bulls
THE second match of round 1 saw Jason Thomas’ LAS Bin Bowlers face up to Elgan Evans and his Oriel Jones Bulls.
LAS won the toss and elected to bat first.
Dylan Evans was the backbone of the innings with 31* supported by Dave Thomas (19) and Llyr Davies (10) as the Bin Bowlers scored 98/5.
Carwyn Gregson was top wicket taker (2/9).
In reply Arif Saad (retired 50*) and Meredith Davies (29*) took Oriel Jones most of the way to victory, with Carwyn seeing the Bulls over the line in the 11th over.