Llio impresses for Wales as Iroshan destroys Dolgellau

DOLGELLAU 106 lost to GWERSYLLT PARK 243 for 4 by 137 runs

North Wales League, Division One

Dolgellau fell to a heavy defeat at home to Gwersyllt Park on Saturday, or to put it in another way, they were beaten by Sri Lankan player Iroshan De Silva who made an undefeated 133 out of a total of 243 for 4 and then took 3 for 6 with the ball; also holding 2 catches. Dolgellau, with 6 changes to the previous week’s team, were dismissed for 106 in 26 overs.

A pink ball was used for the game. The North Wales League are trialling a pink ball for a couple of matches, the general reaction being that the league should stay with the red balls.

In hot conditions skipper Iroshan won the toss and had no hesitation in having first use of a good batting track and quick outfield.

He proceeded to open the batting and carried his bat for a chanceless 133 with 13 fours and a six, facing 138 deliveries. Iroshan and Alfie Lythgoe with 35 not out (6 fours) took the score from 146 for 4 to their 243 for 4 in just 10 overs as Dolgellau’s part-time bowlers suffered.

Earlier opener Cai Pearson was caught by Gruff Llywelyn off Jaco Oosthuizen to make it 43 for 1.

Iroshan and Ethan McCarthy added 58 for the second wicket before McCarthy fell to Morgan Yorke, bowling spin, caught by Sam Williams, making 21.

Yorke also had Lewis Cole caught on the boundary by skipper Jonathan Lloyd, 105 for 3. Ralfie Challinor scored 12, having a stand of 41 with his captain for the 4th wicket to move it on to 146, at which Challinor was stumped by Rob Humphreys from the bowling of Sam Williams.

That proved to be the last success for the hosts, Iroshan De Silva and Alfie Lythgoe taking 10 overs to hit 97 more runs and close on 243 for 4 from their 45 overs.

The Dolgellau bowlers toiled in the sun, not taking a liking to the pink ball. Yorke claimed 2 for 49 from 7 overs, while Oosthuizen 1 for 32 from 9, Sam Williams 1 for 25 from 9 and Lloyd 0 for 29 from 9 all had decent spells.

However in the latter part of the innings, 3 bowlers who have not bowled before this season in Division 1, suffered as the batters prospered, their collective 11 overs going for 102 runs.

In Dolgellau’s meagre reply of 106 all out in 26 overs, there were four double figure contributions.

Openers Stuart Evans made 30 and Dave Jenkins 13.

Yorke made 15 at number four and Lloyd 10, at number 7.

Evans and Jenkins started with an alliance of 54, but the introduction of spinners Neil Pearson and Iroshan into the attack saw wickets going down at regular intervals, 9 wickets falling for 52 runs in 17 overs.

Iroshan only bowled 4 overs but took 3 for 6 and Pearson pocketed 3 for 26 from his 9 overs.

Ben Griffiths had 2 for 13 from 3 at the end and Lewis Cole 1 for 32 at the top end. There were 2 catches for Iroshan and a catch apiece for Lythgoe and Cai Pearson as Dolgellau suffered a 137 run defeat.

Dolgellau are hoping for a better result when they travel to Abergele on Saturday.

The match ball was sponsored by Beechwood House Cocktail Bar, Bridge Street.

