Much-changed Dolgellau fall to another heavy defeat

HAWARDEN PARK 230 for 3 beat DOLGELLAU 126 by 104 runs

Dolgellau had to make seven changes to the previous week’s team for the away match at unbeaten Hawarden Park in Division One.

This resulted in another defeat for the side, beaten by 104 runs, the hosts making 230 for 3 and the visitors being bowled out for 126 for the second week in succession.

Hawarden decided to bat first, Dolgellau losing the toss on every occasion this season.

Morgan Yorke bowled Phil Bradfield to take an early wicket, opener and captain Jamie Brailsford and number three Craig Wilson advanced the score to 73, a stand of 60, at which Brailsford was bowled by Iwan Parry for 40.

In the next over skipper Sam Williams bowled Karl Higgins to make it 74 for 3.

That was in the 20th over and it was to be the last success for the visitors, as 156 more runs were added from the remaining 25 overs.

There was a partnership of 93 between Wilson and Chris Geary, but with the total on 167 Wilson suffered a leg injury and had to retire hurt on 66, having hit 9 fours and reaching his fifty off 85 deliveries.

Geary was joined by Rhys Johnson to put on a further 63 runs and take their side to 230 for 3 at the end of their 45 overs.

Geary struck 64 not out, his half century coming off 64 balls, striking 10 fours, while Johnson struck 6 fours in his 36 not out from 24 balls.

The wicket takers were Williams 1 for 31 from 9 overs, bowling the only maiden, Iwan Parry 1 for 36 off 6 and Yorke 1 for 45 off 9 overs.

Jaco Oosthuizen had 9 overs for 35 and Llio Parry 6 overs for 37, Phil Leeds only managing to get 6 overs in at the end and also going for 37 runs.

When Dolgellau batted it was a similar pattern of play to the previous week.

It was 104 for 3 in the 25th over. However they are getting used to the domino effect, 7 wickets crashing for just 22 runs, several regular players being unavailable.

Batting at number 5, Jaco Oosthuizen held things together for a while, making 49 from 57 balls including 7 fours.

He and Morgan Yorke had an alliance of 73 for the fourth wicket until Yorke was caught behind by Johnson off Tom Wilson for 27 off 31.

In all Johnson had 5 dismissals, 4 catches and a stumping.

There were double figure scores by Leeds 13, Williams 10 and Matthew Maslin also 10 as the innings closed on 126 in 35 overs.

Wilson and James Martin had 3 wickets apiece, Martin 3 for 16 from 8 overs and Wilson 3 for 28 from 5.

Campbell Marr 2 for 26, Michael Wooton 1 for 14 and Adam De Rycke 1 for 37 were the other wicket takers; Wilson, Geary and Higgins holding catches.

Dolgellau 2nds were left without a match at home when Hawarden Park 3rds, disappointingly left it until Saturday morning to concede; the hard work of the groundsman Phil Leeds, frustratingly, being all in vain.

Llio Parry played for Cricket Wales Girls last week and in a 20 over game away to a Millfield School Girls team, scored 20 not out to help guide her side to victory.

Jonathan Lloyd played for Cricket Wales Over 50s at Sandhurst against a Gloucestershire Over 50s side.

Lloyd took a wicket as his team had a comfortable 9 wicket success.

• This coming Saturday, Dolgellau 1sts entertain Halkyn and the 2nds travel to play Llandudno 2nds.

Mold (59-2) beat Pwllheli (54) by 8 wkts

OPTING to bat first, Pwllheli regretted the decision when they were bowled out for just 54 runs in 24.3 overs.

The only resistance of note in this Premier Division clash was by Bilal Sabri who was bowled by Thomas North in an innings that included four 4s.

No other batsman managed to get into double figures with Mold’s bowlers winning the day, John Crane 4 for 20 off 10, Thomas North 3 for 17 off 7, Richard Deniz 2 for 2 off 2.3, and Jakeem Forde 1 for 9 off 5.

Mold took just over 11 overs to get to their goal and earn 14 points.

After Jakeem Forde was bowled by Jason Underwood for 6, number 2 Usman Butt hit an unbeaten 34 supported by Ewan Hill who went lbw to Logan Rhys Morgan on 14 and Isaac Allen on when the game was won.

Pwllheli II (63) lost to Conwy II (65-2) by 8 wkts

WITH the sun beating down on Park Bodegroes, Pwllheli II chose to bat first failed to capitalise in Division Three.

After opener Ben Cowper was caught by Carwyn Thomas for 10 off Vaughan Williams, number 2 Cheyne Hibbert was on to 14 when he was bowled by Dan Kay.

The only other double digit innings was posted by Gareth Rhys Morgan whose knock of 18 was ended by Hannah Dodd.