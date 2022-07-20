Plaudits for Aat as Dolgellau are beaten

North Wales League

ABERGELE 153 beat DOLGELLAU 129 by 24 runs

On a hot day at Abergele on Saturday Dolgellau suffered another defeat, losing by 24 runs in Division One.

This was despite an outstanding bowling spell by visiting spinner Aat Lindeque who sent down nine overs for just seven runs with six maidens, taking three wickets.

Abergele, winning the toss, totalled 153 from 38.1 overs and that proved to be enough as an unsettled Dolgellau side once again had to make several changes to the previous week’s team, and were bowled out for 129 with 15.2 overs remaining; with two controversial lbw decisions going against them.

From 62 for 2, the hosts went to 113 for 8 but a 40 run ninth wicket partnership between Ed Rooney and Josh Lloyd boosted the total to 153.

There was a wicket for Jaco Oosthuizen in the first over, Lewis Tolond caught in the slips by Morgan Yorke.

Opener Dave Moulson and Sam Painter took it to 32, the former being caught behind by Dave Jenkins off Joe Williamson for 9.

Painter and skipper Ben Garnett added 30 before Garnett was dismissed for 21 with 4 boundaries, by the same pairing of Jenkins and Joe Williamson.

Painter had made 29 with five fours before he was bowled in Lindeque’s third over with the total on 89.

Four more wickets went down for the addition of 24 runs as spinners Lindeque, Sam Williams and Jack Williamson did the damage.

Lindeque bowled Milan Sebastian, Sean Reilly hit five fours in his 22; bowled by Williams, Gareth Edwards gave a return catch to Lindeque and Luke Sellers went to the Williamsons, caught Joe, bowled Jack; 113 for 8.

At this point Lindeque’s excellent spell came to an end having conceded just seven runs, only four scoring shots coming from his 54 deliveries, six of the overs being maidens.

Sam’s ninth over stint also finished, taking 1 for 27 with two maidens, in his last appearance of the season as he is visiting America during the rest of the season.

He leaves as Dolgellau’s leading wicket taker with 21.

After the 40 run stand for the 9th wicket, Josh Lloyd was lbw to Oosthuizen, striking five fours in his 22 and without further addition Ed Rooney, who made 12, was caught by Oosthuizen giving Jack Williamson a second wicket, Owen Lynam the not out batter.

Abergele’s total of 153 was boosted by 34 extras generously donated by Dolgellau, which included 19 wides; the home side only giving away 8 extras later, the difference being more than the winning margin.

To go with Lindeque’s 3 for 7 and Sam’s 1 for 27, Jack had 2 for 17 from 4.1 overs, Joe 2 for 34 from 7 and Jaco 2 for 41 also from 7.

Dolgellau started off brightly enough, Jack Williamson and Stuart Evans having an opening alliance of 52 before both were out on the same total in the 10th over.

Jack was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end, bowler Moulson could not hold a return catch hit by Evans, only to see the ball land on the stumps with Jack out of his ground, having made 15.

In the same over Evans was given out lbw for 34 with a six and five fours.

In Moulson’s next over Lindeque was also adjudged to be lbw and when Yorke gave a catch to Lloyd, giving Moulson a third wicket the score stood at 56 for 4.

There followed a stand of 40 for the 5th wicket between Sam and Jaco to put the visitors back in the game.

However Sam went for 10, caught Reilly, bowled Sebastian, and although Jaco struck 47 there was not enough firepower in the later batting to sustain the visitors effort. Jaco struck nine fours in his hard hitting 47 but when he was out lbw to Sebastion it became 120 for 7.

Jenkins was caught by keeper Edwards off Rooney, who also dismissed Gruff Llywelyn and Anthony Reeve both caught and bowled.

Sebastian had a third wicket when he rearranged Matthew Maslin’s stumps, while Joe Williamson was left stranded on 8 not out with 15.2 overs not used; Dolgellau finishing 24 runs behind the hosts, a combination of too many extras and a bit of bad luck contributing to their defeat.

Moulson claimed 3 for 23 from 9 overs, Sebastian 3 for 34 from 6 and Rooney 3 for 3 from 2.4 at the end.

Tolond bowled nine overs for 43 and Lynam three overs for 23 as Abergele take 11 points to Dolgellau’s 4 points.

Conwy are the visitors to the Marian on Saturday.

Pwllheli (302-4) lost to Brymbo (303-8) by 2 wkts

WINNING the toss Pwllheli chose to bat and it looked to have been the correct call, especially when captain Jason Underwood scored an unbeaten 110 in the Premier Division.

The home side had a field day with the bat with a huge total of 303 but still lost the game.

Underwood’s tally came off just 68 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes with decent contributions by Christopher Talyor (69) and Iwan Moore (52).

Brymbo set about the run chase in determined fashion and got home on the very last ball.

Their main contributors were Seth Agard (53), James Claybrook (50), and Fraser Smellie (62).

For Pwllheli, Syed Kaleem Aslam (3 for 47 from 19) and Ioan Roberts (3 for 69 from 10).

• Pwllheli are organising a six- a-side tournament at Clwb Chwaraeron Pwllheli in Efailnewydd on Sunday, 31 July, starting at 10.30am.