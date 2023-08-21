Dolgellau were forced to take a weekend off from their bid to climb the Division One table as the wet weather scuppered their fixture at home to Menai Bridge Seconds.
Bethesda vs Northop II was also rained off, however other ties were able to be played.
Abergele (83-1) beat basement boys Marchwiel & Wrexham (81) by a comfortable nine-wicket margin.
Connah’s Quay could only put up 36 runs as Conwy (37-6) secured victory by four wickets.
Hawarden Park (109) were humbled by leaders Gwersyllt Park (111-1) in a nine-wicket defeat. And Llay Welfare (122-9) lost to Buckley (123-7) by three wickets in a meeting between two of the three bottom teams.
Fixtures for 26 August: Abergele v Connahs Quay, Bethesda v Dolgellau, Buckley v Gwersyllt Park, Conwy v Menai Bridge II, Hawarden Park v Northop II, Marchwiel & Wrexham v Llay Welfare.