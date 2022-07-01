Resurgent Dolgellau lose on the last ball

Morgan Yorke who took 4 for 17 and scored 16 for Dolgellau against Marchwiel & Wrexham ( Dolgellau CC )

DOLGELLAU 146 lost to MARCHWIEL-­WREXHAM 147 for 9 by 1 wicket

It was a day that was not conducive for cricket when Dolgellau entertained Marchwiel-Wrexham on Saturday. There were frequent heavy showers and blustery winds, the home players being kept busy by putting the covers on and taking them off. The match was delayed by 90 minutes, eventually starting at 2pm, being reduced to 30 overs a side, a bowler allowed a maximum of six overs each.

The Division One match went down to the last ball, the Marchwiel batters 10 and 11 scampering a single to give their side a 1 wicket victory.

Winning the toss, Dolgellau totalled 146 with 2 balls remaining of their 30 overs; Marchwiel reaching a winning 147 for 9, some sloppy fielding together with 18 wides and 4 no balls by the hosts being a major factor in their defeat.

Dolgellau lost wickets at 13, skipper Sion Francis bowled by Sion Edwards, and at 31, Edwards catching Sam Williams off Scott Lawrenson; opener Jack Williamson having scored 17 of the 31.

Morgan Yorke made 16 of the 17 added for the 3rd wicket but perished when Josh Williams held a good catch off the bowling of Gareth Evans.

Jaco Oosthuizen and Williamson had a stand of 39 in 9 overs before Williamson was caught by Sam Shoemark off Anthony Morris for 32 with 2 fours.

Eleven runs later Oosthuizen was also back in the pavilion, top scoring with 42 including a six and 5 fours, bowled by Morris, his knock being the bulk of the 60 runs scored while he was at the crease.

It was then 108 for 5 from 21 overs. The last 9 overs produced 38 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, 3 falling in the last over, as the visiting bowlers prospered.

Phil Leeds made 11, stumped by skipper George Forgrave off spinner Josh Williams, and Gruff Llywelyn went for 9 with 2 fours, bowled by Edwards, adding 12 with Dave Jenkins; 132 for 7.

Rob Humphreys and Jenkins took it on to 146 at the end of 29 overs. However, in the last over 3 wickets went down for no runs off 4 deliveries, Humphreys, Joe Williamson and Moc Llywelyn all having their stumps rearranged by bowler Lawrenson, as they went for big hits.

Jenkins looked on from the other end and was 13 not out at the close. Lawrenson’s late burst gave him 4 for 29 from 5.4 overs as the hosts made 146. He was supported by Edwards, 2 for 19, Morris 2 for 20, Williams 1 for 23 and Evans 1 for 35.

Marchwiel lost their first wicket with just 3 runs on the board, Shoemark caught by Francis off Sam Williams. Dolgellau had to wait for another 13 overs before taking a second wicket, opener Mike Forgrave and number three George Forgrave having a partnership of 59.

Forgrave had made 28 when he was bowled by Oosthuizen. George struck 3 sixes and 3 fours in his 47 before he was the 5th wicket to fall to leave it at 101 for 5, caught Jack Williamson bowled Yorke.

Earlier the same combination had dismissed Josh Williams and Nick Husbands was bowled by Oosthuizen. It became 113 for 7 from 25 overs, Morris and Lawrenson both bowled by Yorke, Lawrenson scoring 10.

Ryan Williams and Tom Davies put on 21, Davies run out by Oosthuizen for 8; 134 for 8, and Williams run out by Francis for 10; 144 for 9.

From there last pair Gareth Evans 9 not out and Sion Edwards 2 not out managed to take their side to victory with a single off the final delivery.

Yorke with 4 for 17 from 6 overs and Sam Williams with 1 for 10 from his 6 had the best of the bowling returns.

Oosthuizen could only bowl 2.5 overs due to an injury, taking 2 for 16, while the other 4 bowlers used had no success. Leeds 6 overs for 28, Jack Williamson 24 from 3 overs, Francis 23 from 4.1 and Moc Llywelyn 20 from 2.

Credit to Marchwiel for their victory but it was a below par performance by Dolgellau on the day.

• Dolgellau travel to Llanrwst on Saturday while the 2nds are back in action, at home to Halkyn 2nds. Saturdays match ball was sponsored by Pressing Matters (Cleaning Services), Dolgellau.

Pwllheli (78) lost to Northop (265-9) by 187 runs

NORTHOP elected to bat and set a daunting target for Pwllheli of 265 off their 50 overs with Pwllheli’s run chase abruptly ended in the Premier.

After a slow start at 23 for 2, skipper Thomas Hughes at number 2 picked things up and took it along to 155 for 5 when he was bowled by Christopher Taylor on 67 (seven 4s).

There was good support by Andy Poynton (53) and Chris Brooks (37) with other double figure contributions by Leo Grieg (23), Richard Walker (27), and Ben Beaver (24).

For Pwllheli Iwan Moore (3-70 from 10), Jason Underwood (2-33 from 8), Christopher Taylor (2-42 from 10), Logan Rhys Morgan (1-45 from 7) and Syed Kaleem Aslam (1-33 from 10).