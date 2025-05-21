THE Dolgellau & District Pool League held its 37th Finals and Presentation event at The Royal in Barmouth on Sunday.
Three finals were played on the day, two of the trophies going to Torrent Hustlers and the other to Golf Club 2.0 from Fairbourne.
The Hustlers' Dion Jones is the new Singles champion having defeated reigning champion Bobby Griffith, of Royal A, by 3 frames to 2 in the best of 5 final.
In doing so Dion became a 4 time winner of the Singles equalling Bobby's record, last winning it in 2019, Bobby having won the event in 2016, 22, 23 and 24.
There was no competition in 2020 and 21 due to the pandemic.
Dion was also successful in the Captain/Vice-Captain final partnering Brian Roberts to a 3-1 victory over Dei Fazakerley and Ben Reddicliffe of Cross Keys.
Earlier in the semi finals Dei and Ben defeated last year's winners Bobby Griffith and Luke Hills (Royal A), 2-0, while Dion and Brian beat Colin Willett and Gary Richardson (Min y Môr), also 2-0.
The Doubles trophy went to Sion Wilkes and Steve Parry of Golf Club 2.0 with a 3-1 defeat of Brian Roberts and Elfyn Dafydd (Hustlers).
Torrent Hustlers were presented with the League Winners Trophy and also the K O Cup while Golf Club 2.0 were winners of the K O Shield.
Bobby Griffith won the individual averages award and the most 8 ballers award, having had 4 clearances.
Dion Jones had 3 eight ballers and 8 players had 1 apiece - Kieran Roberts, Colin Willett, Tom Jones, Dominic Bailey, Andy Hills, Steve Parry, Brian Roberts and last but not least, Keith Maiden.