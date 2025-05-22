ABERYSTWYTH Athletic Club runners headed to the mountains in North Wales and it was another hot day for Ras y Gader on Saturday, 17 May.
Five Aber AC runners headed to the hills to take on this fell race.
Starting in Dolgellau, runners head up the pony path to the summit of Cader Idris before returning back to the town, 10.5 miles over varying terrain with just over 2,900 feet of ascent in a sell-out race.
Owain Rowlands was first home for Aberystwyth AC in an impressive 20th place at 1:45:41 followed by Richard Anthony in 1:59:48, Molly Harvey in 2:33:21, Sally Hughes 2:37:25 and Maggie Collingborn in 3:31:23.
This was Rich Anthony’s third time taking on the mountain: “It is always a great boost to the runners being cheered on both up and down this spectacular route. A must do for any runners in Mid Wales.”
The Ultra-trail Snowdonia is generally accepted as the hardest ultra in the UK and one incredible Aberystwyth AC runner took on the longest distance on offer – 165km (just over 102 miles) and over 9,500 metres of ascent including scaling Yr Wyddfa twice.
Dave Powell, who has completed many ultras including the mammoth Dragon’s Back race, undertook this challenge.
Setting off on Friday, 16 May at 1pm and running though until Sunday morning, it is a feat that only 145 managed.
Dave finished 70th overall and won his v65 age: “It was great to have friends supporting me and be there as part of the vast army of amazing volunteers that make these events possible and to have such a cheery send -off and a great reception at the end.
“Also a very big thanks to whoever dried up ‘those’ dreaded bogs this year.”