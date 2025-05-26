Bangor 2nds (231 for 7) beat Dolgellau 127 for 9 by 104 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
THE weather was dull and dismal at Bangor on Saturday, just like the Dolgellau performance as they lost to Bangor 2nds by 104 runs.
Asked to bat first, after the overs per side were reduced to 35, Bangor made a very creditable 231 for 7, taking advantage of some pretty wayward bowling and, at times, shoddy fielding by Dolgellau.
Dolgellau never looked like getting anywhere near their opponents' total and finished on 127 for 9 from their 35 overs.
The visitors took their first wicket with the score on 71 in the 11th over, Sion Llwyd lbw to Jaco Oosthuizen for 27.
Opener Chris Barry made 45 with 6 fours, caught by Lafras Van Vuuren, the first of four catches for the South African; giving Oosthuizen a second wicket.
There were good contributions throughout the Bangor innings, number 7 batter Idrees Ijaz scored 36, caught by Jonathan Lloyd off Callum Taylor, skipper Jamie Davies was bowled by Lafras for 26, Kranthi Chowdary caught Lafras bowled Taylor for 22, and Chris Dawson caught Lafras bowled Jack Williams for 15.
Andy Williams was undefeated on 17 when it closed on 231 for 7.
Oosthuizen claimed 3 for 40, Taylor 2 for 51, Lafras 1 for 38 and Williams 1 for 54; Sion Francis was the most economical bowler with seven overs for 35 runs.
Dolgellau were very generous with wides, giving Bangor 24 extra deliveries, plus five no balls.
When Dolgellau batted they lost Oosthuizen at 10 caught by Llwyd off Gareth Edwards.
Opener Dave Jenkins added 29 with Lafras until the latter was caught in the outfield by Aayushman Goswami for 20 off Edwards' bowling.
Jenkins remained at the crease until the 27th over making 45 runs, but other than Lafras only two other batters reached double figures.
Francis made 15 and Joe Williamson was on 17 not out when the innings finished on 127 for 9 in persistent rain.
Surely the hosts had the better of the batting conditions but that alone does not explain a 104 run defeat for Dolgellau, who tumble down the league table to 8th place.
Gareth Edwards was the pick of the Bangor bowlers, with 2 for 16 from his 7 overs.
Dawson had 2 for17, Goswami 2 for 34, Ijaz 2 for 9 and Williams 1 for 16.
There was a catch each for Davies and the keeper Hari Williams.
Dolgellau will look to get back to winning ways when they host Pontblyddyn on Saturday.
Dolgellau 2nds (110 for 5) lost to Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn (111 for 2) by 8 wickets
Division 4
OPTING to bat first at The Marian, Dolgellau 2nds totalled 110 for 5, only to see league leaders Mynydd Isa & Maeshafn make light of it, advancing to a winning 111 for 2 in just 9.5 overs, Aryaman Arora 55, Abs Dey 22 and Deepak Deenadayalu 25 not out.
Richard Rees 2 for 15 was the only wicket taker for Dolgellau.
Earlier, for the hosts, Phil Deane top scored with 31, Eric Clemming scored 19, Rees 18, Niki Williams 13 and Dan Williams 15 not out.
Deepak, the pick of the bowlers, 7 overs 1 for just 12 runs, his side gaining an eight wicket victory.