Second string win hugely entertaining friendly against Aberystwyth senior side

The players pose with an Ukrainian flag after the friendly match at the Geufron on Saturday ( Aberystwyth CC )

Cricket made a welcome return to the Geufron on Saturday when Aberystwyth CC held an intra club game to start the 2022 season.

This friendly game, sponsored by Banner Plumbing was a hugely entertaining game with Aber 1sts posting a very competitive score of 196 for 3 off 40 overs, Patrick Daniel top-scoring with a very well made 81, supported by Anthony Burrell (47 no), Mel Jones (21no) and Steffan Roberts (19). Olly Somerfield (2-35) and Nigel Salmon (1-21) took the wickets.

Replying, Aber 2nds made a nervy start with Steff Davies out to the first ball of the match to the accurate Noa Jones.

Things steadied down with Jim Vaughan (80) anchoring the innings, with debutant Matthew Salter (15) adding some lusty blows to the reply.

Aber 2nds kept up with the rate with excellent contributions from the youngsters with Jack Allen, Olly Somerfield (39 no), and Anirudh Krishna (32 no) all displaying courage and maturity to get the seconds over the line with an over to spare.

Noa Jones (1-23), Omair Syed (1-36), Patrick Daniel (1-23) and the wily Anthony Evans (3-44) all shared in the 6 wickets to fall.

The game finished with a team photograph of the players with Oleh from Banner Plumbing standing united with Ukraine and the events in the East. Afterwards, there was a 2021 players presentation awards ceremony which had been delayed due to Covid in March where the top performers were recognised with Club Awards presented to them by Banner Plumbing.