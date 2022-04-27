Seven-wicket defeat for Dolgellau after promising start

Gwersyllt Park 174 for 3 beat Dolgellau 173 for 7 by 7 wickets

Report by Ken Evans

It was a seven-wicket defeat for Dolgellau when they opened their season at Gwersyllt Park on Saturday. Asked to bat first Dolgellau made a total of 173 for 7 from their 45 overs, the hosts reaching 174 for 3 in the 39th over, opener Iroshan De Silva making an undefeated 79.

Dolgellau were given a good start, Jack Williamson and new captain Sam Williams having an opening partnership of 78 in 21 overs.

After scoring 34 with four boundaries Williamson fell to the spin of De Silva, caught by skipper Ed Roberts. Williams was caught by Neil Pearson off Martin McCombe for 27 to make it 110 for 3.

Pearson took the wicket of number four batter Tom Kistruck who made 22, Roberts holding a second catch. McCombe collected three more wickets, including an excellent catch on the boundary by Lewis Cole, as the visitors’ middle order succumbed to leave it at 142 for 7.

From the last six overs, Phil Leeds 22 not out and Gruff Llywelyn 11 not out added 31 runs to the total, closing on 173 for 7. McCombe claimed 4 for 32 from 7 overs, De Silva 2 for 22 from 9 overs and Pearson 1 for 30 from 9, while keeper Shaun Hughes had a catch and stumping.

De Silva and Dan Jones opened up for Gwersyllt with a stand of 39 in nine overs, the latter then caught by keeper Kistruck from the bowling of Jaco Oosthuizen, having made 13. Dolgellau had to wait for another 16 overs until they took their next wicket, De Silva and Cole putting on 82 for the second wicket. Cole struck 2 sixes and 4 fours in his 47 before he was caught by Jack Williamson, the bowler Joe Williamson.

Meanwhile De Silva was accumulating runs steadily, surviving a very confident lbw appeal by Williams, to advance to a half century. Ralfie Challinor with 14 added 40 with De Silva, being stumped by Kistruck off Leeds in the 34th over, 161 for 3.

De Silva was joined by his captain Ed Roberts, 9 not out, to score the further 13 runs needed for victory, Gwersyllt winning by 7 wickets from 38.1 overs. De Silva’s match winning knock of 79 not out contained 10 fours and a six.