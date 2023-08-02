Ayush Sharma stole the show with an unbeaten 105 as Talybont posted 246 off their 20 overs after being put into bat in their first match of the T20 campaign.
Aberystwyth II (149-6) lost to Talybont (246-2) by 97 runs, Fine & Country West Wales conference T20
Ably supported by Ben Harper with 42, Sedd Khan with 44 and Farhan Jahangir not out on 34, Sharma’s attacking batting produced a stunning 16 fours and three sixes.
Harper was caught by Aadvik Khare off Rhys Jones whilst Khan was run out by Graham Saunders.
Aberystwyth’s reply fell nearly a 100 runs short but there were notable contributions by H Knights who was caught by Bava Vasu off Khan on 45 runs and Graham Saunders who was bowled by Milton John on 48.
For Aberystwyth, Khan took 2 for 17, John 1 for 21, Phil Abraham 1 for 27, and Michael Glasby 1 for 14.