Aberystwyth’s 1st XI completed a relatively comfortable victory over the club’s 2nd XI at the Geufron on Saturday.
In a match generously sponsored by Iwtopia Deli and the Ship and Castle pub, first XI skipper won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to give his bowlers first use of overcast conditions.
Noa Jones struck an early blow, removing Gruff Jones with a well-disguised slower ball before Jack Allen and Nigel Salmon set about building a solid platform.
The pair navigated their way safely to the half-way point, putting on 73 runs without ever breaking free of the shackles imposed by disciplined bowling from brothers Omair and Sohaib Syed.
Omair was especially economical, going for just 17 runs off 8 overs and ensuring that the pressure was placed on the 2nd XI to accelerate in the second half of the innings.
Fellow off-spinner, Nat Burrell took full advantage striking in his first over to remove Salmon for a well-made 43.
A flurry of wickets followed with Burrell taking a brilliant caught and bowled opportunity to remove the dangerous Pete Loxdale, before Dave Wilcockson bowled Allen for an excellent 42.
When the in-form Graham Saunders fell to Burrell, another mini-collapse saw the 2nds slide into deep trouble at 113-7.
That they managed to recover and give their bowlers a total to defend was thanks to a determined partnership from talented youngsters Pranav Krishna and Aadvik Khare.
Both players defended with excellent technique and showed a pleasing ability to dispatch the occasional loose ball for runs.
When Pranav sacrificed his wicket to the last ball of the innings, the pair had raised the total to 134 for 8. Pick of the bowling was Nat Burrell who marked his return to the side with an outstanding 5-21.
A strong 1st XI batting line-up would have been confident of knocking off that relatively modest total without alarm, but opening bowler Pete Loxdale gave them an early scare, removing Matt Salter and Anthony Burrell in the space of three balls with just 15 runs on the board.
The possibility of an upset, however, was averted by a calm partnership between Adam Shaw and Noa Jones.
Shaw compiled a stylish half century before falling for 64 to a superb delivery from Rhys Jones.
Jones (23 not out) and Sohaib (14) saw their way to the target and Rhys Jones collecting his second wicket with the scores level merely delayed the inevitable as the 1sts completed a six wicket victory with 10 overs to spare.