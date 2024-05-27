UNDER threatening skies in a rain affected match this was an eagerly anticipated game between two West Wales Cricket Club Conference sides who had good chances of victory on an immaculately prepared ground and outfield at the Geufron.
Skipper Nigel Salmon kept up his losing the toss record and Aberystwyth were asked to bat.
Openers Anthony Burrell (31) and Steff Davies (22) played sensibly and positively to create a platform for the home teams innings.
Once Davies had gone Aberystwyth began losing wickets on a regular basis and the momentum started to swing.
Salter (10) Saunders (1) Knights (9) and Salmon for a duck meant rebuilding had to begin and luckily Morris (19) and the 9th wicket partnership would prove to be a decisive one between Matt Dodds (32no) and Advik Khare (11 no) and took the home team to a doughty 149 to give the bowlers a chance.
Anand, Iestus, Simon Lloyd Williams and Arun shared the wickets to fall and Rachels 2nds had a target of 150 in 33 overs. Aberystwyth started well with miserly bowling from Knights and Saunders, the latter making the first breakthrough and trapping Iestus lbw for 4.
Salmon then turned to spin and Advik Khare (3-28) who, fresh from his heroics in the SWCA XI on, rewarded his skipper with some special bowling, removing Anant (11) and Raben (6).
Salmon (3-15) then entered the attack and with Khare disrupted the middle order removing Arup and Samesh to hold the game in balance.
The reintroduction of Knights (1-22) and some fine bowling from Steff Davies (1-22) proved crucial as Aberystwyth bowled out the visitors for 130 to win a tight game played in great spirits and with brilliant fielding.