Tywyn put to the sword by Commoners batsmen
TYWYN & DISTRICT (165-7) lost to COMMONERS (167-3) by 7 wkts
West Wales Conference
ELECTING to bat after winning the toss, Tywyn struggled to get the run rate going, limited to 165 runs in their 40 overs.
Opener Dave Jenkins was their main source of runs, run out on 43 but there were also solid contributions by Morgan Yorke (25), Sam Williams (20), and Alex York (30).
For Commoners, Umar Aslam (2 for 26 from 8), Faysal Shahzad (2-32-8), Ian Lawton (1-23-8), and Guy Baron (1-20-4).
The visitors’ run chase was pretty solid, getting over the line with plenty to spare.
Ian Lawton was the main man with an unbeaten 51, with support by Guy Baron (33), Bill Somerfield (29), Arshad Sher (13), and Umar Aslam (36no).
Sam Williams took two wickets for Tywyn for 23 runs from 8 overs, the only other wicket taken by Dave Jenkins for a costly 45 runs from 8 overs.
