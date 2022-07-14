Tywyn put to the sword by Commoners batsmen

TYWYN & DISTRICT (165-7) lost to COMMONERS (167-3) by 7 wkts

West Wales Conference

ELECTING to bat after winning the toss, Tywyn struggled to get the run rate going, limited to 165 runs in their 40 overs.

Opener Dave Jenkins was their main source of runs, run out on 43 but there were also solid contributions by Morgan Yorke (25), Sam Williams (20), and Alex York (30).

For Commoners, Umar Aslam (2 for 26 from 8), Faysal Shahzad (2-32-8), Ian Lawton (1-23-8), and Guy Baron (1-20-4).

The visitors’ run chase was pretty solid, getting over the line with plenty to spare.

Ian Lawton was the main man with an unbeaten 51, with support by Guy Baron (33), Bill Somerfield (29), Arshad Sher (13), and Umar Aslam (36no).