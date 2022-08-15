Underwood’s 94 powers Pwllheli to win
Pwllheli captain Jason Underwood starred with the bat as his side claimed victory in the North Wales League Premier Division.
Subscribe newsletter
Pwllheli (255 for 8) beat Llandudno (243 for 8) by 12 runs
Pwllheli held on to win by just 12 runs against a resilient Llandudno at Parc Bodegroes on Saturday.
Captain Jason Underwood fell just six runs short of a century as Pwllheli set a target of 256 for Llandudno to win.
Pwllheli’s innings got off to a rocky start as openers Iwan Moore (4) and Daniel Pigott’ (13) were dismissed with the home side sitting at 23 for 2.
With Chris Taylor and Underwood at the crease, Pwllheli steadied the ship.
Underwood would fire off six fours and four sixes before he was caught by Tom Thornton off the bowling of Jack Rimmington, who would star with the ball for Llandudno, taking four wickets for 46 runs. Taylor added 13 to Pwllheli’s tally.
Underwood would stay the course for Pwllheli, putting on a fine display with support from wicketkeeper Ioan Jones (17), Logan Rhys Morgan (14), Syed Kaleem Aslam (29) and Ioan Roberts (9), before ultimately being dismissed with his side on 226 for 8.
It was down to Adam Williams and Neil Williams to up the score, adding 19 and 9 respectively to leave Pwllheli on 255 for 8 at the end of the 50 overs.
Llandudno started well in their chase, with the first wicket not falling until they had put 46 runs on the board.
Sam Rimmington (21) was caught by Aslam off the bowling of Pigott.
Ioan Roberts ran out Jake Sumbland for 8 before Aslam (1 for 25) made short work of Jack Rimmington, bowling the Llandudno player for just 3.
Pigott then captured the key wicket of opener Elliott Hughes, bowling him lbw just one run short of his 50.
At 88 for 4 there was still a big task ahead of Llandudno but Kai Page steadied the ship, hitting six fours on his way for 57 before he was run out by Pigott.
Page was supported by Oliver Hughes (19) and Tom Thornton (7) who both succumbed to the bowling of Taylor (2 for 34); Thornton being caught out by Underwood.
Llandudno were handed another quick blow as captain Ajay Dhawan was dismissed by Roberts (1 for 36) for 18 to leave the visitors on 200 for 8.
The determination of Lucas Hughes and Luke Regan, who added 20 a piece, was not enough as the overs ran out to hand Pwllheli victory.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |