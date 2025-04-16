A DONATION of £4,100 has been presented to the Meirionnydd Special Riding Group, thanks to the fundraising efforts of last year’s Aberdovey Golf Club Captains, who chose to support the local charity during their year in office.
The funds were raised through a variety of club events organised by the captains, with contributions from both club members and visiting golfers.
Their commitment to supporting the riding group was evident in the enthusiasm with which they encouraged participation in fundraising activities throughout the year.
Meirionnydd Special Riding Group provides invaluable equestrian therapy and riding experiences for individuals with disabilities, offering physical, emotional, and social benefits.
The donation will support the group’s ongoing work, helping maintain facilities, care for the horses, and ensure continued access to riding opportunities for those who benefit from them.