Welcome win for Dolgellau in relegation battle
Subscribe newsletter
Dolgellau (245-9) beat Bangor (100) by 145 runs
North Wales League
There was a welcome win for Dolgellau on Saturday at The Marian, comfortably defeating bottom of Division One league, Bangor 2nds
Winning the toss and batting Dolgellau racked up 245 for 9 from their 45 overs, Jaco Oosthuizen scoring 78, and then dismissed Bangor for 100 in the 31st over.
Bangor 2nds are now already relegated to Division 2 and they will be joined by one of four teams.
Dolgellau are in the relegation spot after Saturday’s matches, but there are three sides in their sights, Llanrwst are 6 points ahead of Dolgellau, Marchwiel are 12 points ahead and Abergele 15 points clear of the Marian side.
So there are two vital games this Saturday - Marchwiel v Dolgellau and Llanrwst v Abergele, there being a maximum of 15 points available.
Dolgellau opened up with a partnership of 50 between Jack Williamson and his captain Stuart Evans, bowler Michael Hughes only giving away nine runs from his opening stint of five overs.
First change bowler Andy Williams got the breakthrough by having Evans caught by skipper Jamie Davies for 19.
Jonathan Lloyd made 16 with 3 fours, Davies taking another catch off the same bowler, Williams.
It became 86 for 3 in the 23rd over when Jack Williamson was run out from a direct hit by Subhan Khan. Williamson hit 3 fours in his 38.
There followed a 4th wicket stand of 95 between Jaco Oosthuizen and Phil Leeds.
Jaco raced to a 50 off 31 deliveries and went on to make 78 from 57 balls striking a six and 12 fours.
Leeds had scored 22 when he was caught by Williams off slow bowler Paul Sturges; 181 for 4 in 35 overs.
Jaco and Rob Humphreys moved it on to 203 before the former was eventually dismissed for his excellent 78, a second catch for Williams, this time off the bowling of Sturges.
Dolgellau lost another four wickets as 32 more runs were added to close on 235 for 9.
All four wickets were taken by Hughes in his second spell of 4 overs, he bowled Humphreys for 9, and had Dave Jenkins caught by Cian Williams.
Joe Williamson made 10, bowled by Hughes, who then had Jack Williams caught by Saif Ijaz.
The not out batters were Harry Leeds on 7 and Gruff Llywelyn on 2.
Hughes finished with 4 for 33 from his 9 overs, Williams 2 for 40 and Sturges 2 for 47.
When Bangor batted their chief contributor was number three Cian Williams who remained unbeaten on 62, out of the total of 100 all out.
After 13 overs it was 20 for 4, Jamie Davies caught by Leeds off Oosthuizen, Ijaz run out by Jenkins, Hughes lbw to Joe Williamson and Faisal Khan caught Evans bowled Oosthuizen.
Andy Williams and Cian put on 34 together, Andy caught by Jaco off spinner Jack Williamson to leave it at 54 for 5.
Subhan Khan was only the 2nd batter to reach double figures with 12, bowled by Jack Williamson, who also had Hadi Zaidi caught by Jack Williams.
Cian Williams continued to accumulate runs as wickets went down at the other end, reaching his half century off 79 balls and striking 9 fours in his 62 not out from 88 deliveries.
Cian and Sturges added 28 for the last wicket before Leeds had the last word by bowling Sturges, giving Dolgellau the victory by 145 runs.
Jack Williamson claimed 3 for 18, Oosthuizen 2 for 21, Joe Williamson 1 for 12 and Leeds 1 for 16
CARMEL 2nds 198 for 4 beat DOLGELLAU 2nds 175 for 6 by 23 runs.
In Division Four, Dolgellau 2nds made the long journey to play Carmel 2nds on Saturday and put up a creditable performance in a 23 run defeat.
Carmel decided to boost their team by using three Corwen players in the match, 2 of whom made important contributions in helping to prevent a Dolgellau win.
Teams in Divisions 3 and 4 are allowed to loan players from other sides in either of those Divisions.
Carmel opted to bat first and were indebted to their own player, opener Jonathan Fisher for his 101 not out with 11 fours.
John Hewitt made 30, Cameron Ackroyd 22 and on loan Simon Harrison 18 as the hosts posted 198 for 4 from their 40 overs.
Youngster Dyfan Hughes took 2 wickets for 16 and Tom Conde had 2 for 38, Iwan Parry having a catch and Llio Parry bowling 9 overs for just 20 runs.
Dolgellau got as far as 175 for 6 at the end of their 40 overs.
Opener and Skipper Alex Yorke made a good half century top scoring with 60.
Dan Williams, at number 3 made 40, while juniors Joel Eynon scored 23 not out and Dyfan Hughes 13 not out. Nick Hughes took 2 for 29 for the hosts, while Corwen bowlers Harrison and Will Pooler bowled 7 overs between them and only went for 12 runs.
• Last week Dolgellau Ladies played two games at Llandudno in the North Wales Women’s League. They suffered two defeats losing to Llandudno, skipper Bernie Conneely scoring 13 runs and then to Northop in a much closer encounter. Against Northop Claire Dimmer hit 16, Freida Dimmer 11 and Bernie 10, while Alison Woodbridge had 2 wickets.
At Pontardulais Jonathan Lloyd played for a Wales Over 50s Friendly XI who lost by 3 wickets to a South Wales Under 17s team, Lloyd scoring 10 and bowling 5 overs for 27.
Llio Parry featured in two T20 matches for Wales Girls Under 18s at East Woodhay CC in Hampshire. There was a tie with Hampshire Girls Under 18s, but Wales won by losing fewer wickets, Parry being at the crease when a single was scored to tie the totals. In the other game Cornwall Girls Under 18s won by 21 runs, Llio claiming 3 for 29 from 4 overs and having a run out.
Bangor (141-2) beat Pwllheli (138) by 8 wkts
In the Premier Division, unbeaten knocks of 59 and 40 by Owen Reilly and David Winter respectively helped Bangor to a comfortable win.
Skipper Jason Underwood shined for Pwllheli with 73 as Pwllheli were bowled out for 138. Saami Welsh took 3-18, Nadeem Rehman 3-26 and Reilly 2-14 for the hosts, Robbie Marshall with three catches behind the stumps.
In reply, Bangor were 66-2 before Reilly and Winter clinched the match with their third-wicket stand.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |