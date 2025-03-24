CYCLISTS and spectators from all across the UK and beyond will be heading to the scenic county of Ceredigion this June for the Lloyds National Road Racing Championships by British Cycling.
This comes as British Cycling and Welsh Government confirm landmark agreement to host the next three Lloyds National Road Championships in Wales from 2025 through to 2027.
This forms part of Wales’ commitment to hosting world-class cycling in the coming years, following on from last week's announcement that the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will both take place in the UK in 2027.
Wales has previous experience of hosting major cycling events having held several stages of the Tour of Britain in recent years.
Ceredigion – a county which has produced elite riders such as Josh Tarling and Stevie Williams – will welcome the very best riders on the domestic scene with eyes on winning the much sought after national champion jersey.
The first of the hosts for the Lloyds National Road Championships will be Ceredigion which will stage three days of racing with the time-trial on Thursday 26 June 2025, the circuit race on Friday 27 June 2025, and the road race concluding the action on Sunday 29 June 2025.
Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration said: "We are delighted that Ceredigion will be hosting the Lloyds National Road Cycling Championships this year.
“It will be an opportunity for us to showcase Ceredigion as a fantastic place for cyclists and for tourism, where you will experience fantastic scenery – our coastline, the countryside and mountains.
“Ceredigion has a proud record when it comes to producing elite cyclists including Josh Tarling, Stevie Williams and Gruff Lewis and we hope that hosting this event will inspire young cyclists who will be able to see their heroes in action.
“Hosting this event will provide significant economic benefits to the County and we look forward to welcoming the Championships to Ceredigion."
Jonathan Day, Managing Director for British Cycling Events, said: “Wales has been a huge supporter of hosting major cycling events, so reaching this agreement with the Welsh Government is a huge milestone in securing host venues for the coveted National Road Championships for the next three years.
“The popularity of this event among riders and fans continues to grow, so it is fantastic to be working with partners in Wales where I am sure it will be a huge success.
“We are pleased to be working with all our partners to deliver the 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships in June this year.”
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: "This landmark agreement is further excellent news for Wales, particularly Ceredigion this summer, and testament to our unique offering of world-class cycling terrain.
"With this exciting announcement following confirmation that the Tour de France will come to Wales for the very first time in 2027, it helps cement our position as a premier destination for elite cycling events and offers a chance to see British and Welsh riders who will go on to compete in Le Tour and Tour de France Femmes in 2027.
“I look forward to both riders and spectators being treated to the opportunity to discover the very best of Welsh cycling landscapes.”
British Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling in Great Britain. They govern and develop the sport from grassroots participation through to supporting the riders representing Great Britain on the international stage.
Their purpose is to bring the joy of cycling to everyone, and fulfilling this by building on the elite success of the Great Britain Cycling Team and enabling more people to discover the joys of our sport. British Cycling has 145,000 members, over 2,000 affiliated clubs, and 12,500 volunteers who are at the heart of what they do and the impact they achieve. For more information, visit www.britishcycling.org.uk