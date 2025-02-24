Pogacar put his stamp on an almost perfect week in a stage raced at extremely high speed (47.129 km/h average). Only Giulio Ciccone and Oscar Onley managed to stay on his wheel, even if only for 200 metres. Ciccone crossed the line 32″ behind Pogacar, finishing 3″ ahead of Pello Bilbao, who secured his third career podium at the UAE Tour.