PHYSICAL fitness centre, SE Fitness, are taking on a charity cycling challenge to celebrate 10 years of business in Aberaeron.
Throughout June, founder Siôn Evans and coaches, Josh Davies and Lou Summers, will lead a gym-wide cycling challenge, raising funds for Noah’s Ark Charity.
Siôn’s close family member, Lewis Danton, has recently spent a total of 166 days at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff, following a diagnosis of Guillian-Barré Syndrome.
The coaches and members of SE Fitness will cycle 100 miles each day throughout June – which is equivalent to the mileage Liz, Alex and Libby (Lewis’ parents and sister) had to travel from their home in Aberaeron to be at Lewis’ bedside.
The challenge will culminate in a sprint finish on Saturday the 28th of June, where SE Fitness gym will host a day of fundraising and celebration.