CAPEL Dewi’s Stevie Williams will look to defend his Santos Tour Down Under title next month.
The Israel – Premier Tech rider won the final stage of The Tour Down Under to secure overall victory in Australia after outsprinting his rivals in Mount Lofty to claim the biggest win of his career.
The 28-year-old also went on to win the one-day Ardennes classic La Flèche Wallonne in 2024.
On the back of celebrating the team’s 10th and best season to date in 2024, Israel – Premier Tech have revealed the team’s ambitious objectives for the upcoming season.
Having spent nine days together in Girona, Spain, for the first pre-season training camp, General Manager Kjell Carlström praised the team’s cohesion and motivation ahead of the first race of the season.
He said: “Our 2025 roster is our most exciting to date and having recorded our best season ever this year, we are more motivated than ever.
“That begins in January when Stevie Williams will look to defend his Santos Tour Down Under title, which is the race that was the catalyst for our success this year, and Corbin Strong targeting the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.
“When the European racing season kicks off, we have an ambitious target list including our first Monument podium, which we are yet to achieve, as well as repeating our success in the Ardennes Classics, and adding more WorldTour stage race GC success to the team’s palmarès with races such as Tirreno Adriatico a key objective for us.
“On the Grand Tour front, Derek Gee will focus on the Giro d’Italia so we are excited to see him return to the race that really kickstarted his career last year.
“Having raced to a top-ten result in his maiden Tour de France this year, he will once again target the General Classification as he continues his development as a GC rider.”