A CEREDIGION racehorse retraining centre is opening its doors to the public as part of National Racehorse Week.
Over 130 events will take place across the country to show the public what life as a racehorse is really like.
Based in the beautiful village of Beulah, Spiteri Retraining have retrained over 120 racehorses in the past decade going on to lead happy lives in many different disciplines.
Members of the public will be able to visit the centre on Saturday, 16 September from 10.30am till 1pm.
These special Open Days will showcase a range of activities from yard to yard, offering the chance to meet racehorses in training, as well as the much-loved stable stars who have retired.
The trainers will host tours of their facilities, providing the chance to see horses exercise on the gallops, and on the treadmills and walkers. Some yards even have purposely designed equine swimming pools; an activity that most horses enjoy and, just like humans, which offers a low-impact workout.
Physiotherapists, chiropractors and farriers (who put the horse’s shoes on) are an intrinsic part of any trainer’s yard, and many open days will offer demonstrations and insight into these all-important aspects of horse welfare.