THREE matches were played in the KO Cup quarter-finals, and also one league match on Sunday.
In Barmouth, the Royal A versus Garthangharad game was the first leg, victory going to the Royal A by six frames to four, their captain Bobby Griffith winning both his frames, as did Keith Maiden for Garth.
The two doubles games were shared, Royal A having led 5-3 after the singles and go into the second leg on 17 December in Llwyngwril with a two-frame advantage.
The second leg between Royal B and Min y Môr resulted in a 5-5 draw, the latter having a lead of 9-1 from the first leg, the game being switched to the Min y Môr from the Royal.
It was 4-4 at the end of the singles, Sam White successful in his two games for Royal B, also partnering Iuan Nicholson for a win in the doubles.
Veteran Colin Willett won twice for Min y Môr as the match finished level, Min y Môr going through to the semi-finals with an aggregate win of 14-6.
At Fairbourne Golf Club in the second leg, Cross Keys won by 3-1 to reach enough frames to advance to the semis, having an aggregate win of 11-3. Those two teams then played the league match that was postponed in October, Cross Keys winning by 10-2.
Anthony Reeve and Roy Evans both won three times for the visitors in the league match as well as winning in the cup, Ben Reddicliffe victorious in all his three frames on the night. For the Golf, Sam Kelsey won twice on the night.
Results, KO Cup, quarter-finals, 1st leg: Royal A 6, Garthangharad 4. 2nd legs: Fairbourne Golf 1, Cross Keys 3 (Aggregate 3-11); Royal B 5, Min y Môr 5 (Aggregate 6-14).
Fixtures, 10 December: Cross Keys v Min y Môr; Garthangharad v Torrent Hustlers; Royal A v Fairbourne Golf