Llandudno (190 for 8) beat Dolgellau (101) by 89 runs
North Wales League, Division 1
THE Oval, Llandudno was the scene for Dolgellau's latest defeat in Division 1 of The North Wales League.
On Saturday, in very windy conditions, Llandudno totalled 190 for 8 and bundled out their opposition for 101 in the 34th over.
Deciding to bat first the hosts recovered from 34 for 4 and later 117 for 7 to post a challenging 190.
Opener Elliott Hughes was the first to be dismissed in the 12th over, for 12, Joe Williamson finding the edge, Lafras Van Vuuren taking the catch.
Llandudno lost their next three wickets in the space of three runs.
Their season's leading run scorer and captain Keegan Armstrong was bowled by Williamson, Sam Rimmington bowled by visiting skipper Jack Williams for 14 and Jack Rimmington run out by Moc Llywelyn; 34 for 4.
Tom Bleasdale and number 6, Oliver Hughes added 37, the former bowled by Jaco Oosthuizen for 25.
It became 97 for 6 when Kevin James,11, was caught by Llywelyn from the bowling of Jon Lloyd in the 27th over.
Tom Thornton helped Hughes move it on to 117, Thornton falling to Lloyd, caught by Dave Jenkins.
Thereafter Oliver Hughes and Lucas Hughes had a partnership of 73 for the 8th wicket.
Oliver reached his 40 from 92 deliveries, finally falling for 55 to the penultimate ball of the 45 overs, caught by Sam Jones off Oosthuizen.
Lucas was undefeated on 24, the innings closing on 190 for 8.
Lafras bowled his nine overs for just 12 runs, Williamson had 2 for 30, Lloyd 2 for 38, Oosthuizen 2 for 45 and Williams 1 for 26.
In Dolgellau's reply of 101 all out, only 71 runs came off the bat, slumping to 58 for 6 at one point.
Opener Jenkins was the 6th wicket to go down after scoring 17, his opening partner Oosthuizen had earlier made 10, while Lafras was caught at deep mid on by Armstrong off Oliver Hughes for 11.
There followed an alliance of 28 between Rob Humphreys and Llywelyn who was bowled by Thornton to make it 86 for 7.
There were two wickets for Shana Kelly at the end as Dolgellau's innings fizzled out for 101 in the 34th over.
Number 7 batter Humphreys top scored with 21 and hit two of the only six boundaries in Dolgellau's stay at the crease.
Oliver Hughes followed up his half century with three wickets for 16 from 9 overs.
Thornton claimed 3 for 24, Kelly 2 for 11, Lucas Hughes 1 for 23 and Jack Rimmington 1 for 25.
Bleasdale had a stumping and catch, Armstrong 2 catches, Oliver and Jawad Safai a catch apiece as Llandudno won by 89 runs.
Division One results: Brymbo II (46) lost to Hawarden Park (196-2) by 150 runs; Gresford (122) lost to Connahs Quay (217-6) 95 runs; Halkyn (158-5) beat Mochdre II (54) by 104 runs; Llandudno (190-8) beat Dolgellau (101) by 89 runs; Northop II (167-4) beat Bangor II (55) by 112 runs; Pontblyddyn (89) lost to Mold (95-0) by 10 wkts
Fixtures, Saturday, 21 June: Bangor II v Hawarden Park; Connahs Quay v Pontblyddyn; Dolgellau v Brymbo II; Mochdre II v Gresford; Mold v Halkyn;Northop II v Llandudno
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.