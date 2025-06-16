DOLGELLAU Athletic have announced that former Porthmadog manager Craig Papirnyk has joined their management team.
First team manager Rob Evans said: "We're really delighted to announce the arrival of Craig to the team.
“It's very pleasing that Paps has agreed to come on board and offer his support and service to me and the players.
“I think we're really fortunate that Craig's son, Leo and his success with Wales and Cardiff, has meant that Craig has not been able to afford the time and commit to continuing his own managerial and coaching journey.
“But, gladly, Paps has happily agreed to support me in the week and attend games where possible, which will no doubt help us all with our development and ambitions by drawing on his expertise and experience with several years as Porthmadog manager in the Cymru North, and promotion from Ardal North West. Croeso met.”
