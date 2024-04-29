THE finalists for the singles and doubles have been decided in The Dolgellau & District Pool League.
The singles competition was played at the Cross Keys and the Royal. Dion Jones (Torrent H) won at the former and defending champion Bobby Griffith (Royal A) won in Barmouth.
The victor on finals day, 12 May at Fairbourne Golf Club, will be the first to win the title four times.
The last six seasons' singles titles have been monopolised by Bobby and Dion, who was champion from 2017 to 2019, while Bobby won it in 2016, 2022 and 2023.
In the table final Dion saw off the challenge of Simon Shewring (Min y Môr) at the Cross and Bobby defeated teammate Luke Hills, 2-1 to reach the final.
On Sunday, Bobby and Luke paired up in the Doubles event and, playing at Min y Môr, got through to the final in which they will take on brothers Sean and Tom Jones from the Torrent team, who were successful at Cross Keys.
The Royal pair beat Kieran Roberts and Andy Goodwin (Garth) in their semi-final, and Sean and Tom accounted for Gareth Evans and Martin McCarthy (Min y Môr).
The Singles and Doubles finals will take place on Sunday, 12 May alongside the Captain/Vice-Captain event.
Thirty players took part in the singles tournament while there were 11 pairs in the doubles.