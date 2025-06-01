CLWB Golff Abersoch are organising a golf day to support their assistant PGA professional with his quest to become a European Tour golf professional.
Ioan Drosinos Jones will be playing PGA events all over the UK and the club is appealing for support to provide a substantial financial package towards his tournament participation this year.
The generous help provided by members, sponsors and players at the 2024 golf day was much appreciated and without which, full participation on the tours would have been very difficult.
The golf day will be held on Saturday, 7 June and will included an 18-hole Am-Am tournament for teams of four people (gents, ladies or mixed), Pro Challenge on hole 18, yellow ball competition, evening dinner, prize presentation, auction and a free draw for all participants to win one of six, 30 minute coaching lessons with Ioan.
The club posted on their social channels: “Ioan promotes Clwb Golff Abersoch at every event he attends.
“We very much hope that you will, in turn, support him and participate in an event that we know from experience, will prove to be both extremely successful and very enjoyable.”
The cost of the Golf Event package – golf and dinner with wine and prizes will be £250 per team. Sponsorship packages are also available.
You can opt for the sponsorship/team package at £325 which gives you a fourball and a hole sponsorship for the day
Sponsorship will be acknowledged to all participants on the day with signs on the relevant tee area.
Call the club professional Alan Jones to enter a team of four with your preferred tee time.
A deposit of £50 per team/ £20 per individual is required to secure your booking.
