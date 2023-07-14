Two snooker players from Ceredigion have represented Wales after successfully qualifying during the season.
Donald Newcombe won the Over 55 Ranking Tournament with two semi-final placings whilst Barry Brown won the Over 55s Welsh Championship, another finalist along with two semi-final placings.
This put Brown as number one and captain of the Welsh squad while Newcombe was ranked number two.
Barry Brown successfully led the Welsh Team in Llanelli against Ireland in the Celtic Challenge Cup to a 64-32 victory.
Brown won 10 of his 12 games and Newcombe won eight of his 12 games and also collected the highest break prize of a magnificent 129.
Both play out of Rhydlewis Snooker Club are club members would like to thank the club for providing improved playing conditions.
Rhydlewis Snooker Club is open to members every day and anyone who wishes to join can contact Gethin Davies through the Ceredigion Snooker Club website.
All newcomers are welcome.
They will be representing Wales at the home international in Leeds in early August, with Newcombe playing in the Masters (over 40s) Seniors and Brown playing in the Super Seniors (over 55s).