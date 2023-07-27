Dovey Yacht Club Clwb Hwylio Dyfi has launched an eight-session Saturday morning local youth sailing course.
On a breezy, rainy Saturday, 22 July, those who came along to the Aberdyfi club's open day had a fun time.
Activities included going out for a sail with qualified instructors, playing team games on the beach and indoors, looking around the club facilities and enjoying some timely refreshments.
Club representatives said it was great to see so many smiling faces and to meet and chat to the parents who were equally enthusiastic. Many club members helped out to support the open day, which everyone agreed was a great success.
Dovey Yacht Club is very grateful to RYA Cymru and the All Afloat charity for awarding the club a grant to promote sailing to children primarily in Years 5 and 6 from local schools.
The club looks forward to the next Saturday sessions which will run through to the middle of September.
If anyone missed the open day and is interested in learning to sail, contact Kate Stevens, lead instructor at [email protected] or 07984 622401, or visit www.doveyyachtclub.org.uk