MADOG Yacht Club Porthmadog Rowing claimed three second places in Welsh Sea Rowing’s first league race of 2025.
With perfect rowing conditions seven clubs competed in the WSR Northern League races on Easter Sunday.
Hosted by the Royal Welsh Yacht Club, based in the walls of the iconic Caernarfon Castle, the races gave the large crowds and holiday makers on the foreshore a spectacle, as the Celtic Long Boats battled on the tidal waters of the Menai Strait.
MYC Porthmadog entered a boat in three categories, Women’s, Men’s and the Mixed.
Eleven boats entered the Women’s race, with Aberdovey rowing ‘Afon’ continuing their reign at the top with a win in 29mins.56s.
MYC ladies in ‘Fleetwing’ were 5th boat overall but 2nd in their category of Senior Women in a time of 31mins.17secs.
Seven boats entered the Men’s race, again Aberdovey taking the top spot in ‘Clychau’ in an impressive 24mins.25secs.
MYC Men in ‘Fleetwing’ were 4th overall, but again 2nd in their category, Mens Super Vets, in a time of 28mins.
Rowers gathered their strength and resolve, due to many of the competitors rowing for a second time, to enter the Mixed race, this race involving at least two women rowers per boat.
Eleven boats entered the race and true to current form Aberdovey Seniors were the first boat home in ‘Clychau’ in 29mins.17secs.
MYC Mixed Supervets were 5th boat home, rowing the trusty ‘Fleetwing’, but again 2nd in their class in a time of 31mins.17secs.
Representing MYC Women were Debbie Hughes, Clare Oates, Wendy Grainge and Lynda Roberts and Janet Parker who was racing for the first time, in fact competing in both the Women’s and Mixed races.
Representing the Men were, Debbie Hughes (cox), Mike James (MYC Rowing chair), Bob Chamberlain, Richard Gloster and Fess Parker.
The Mixed team consisted of Debbie Hughes (cox), Janet Parker, Wendy Grainge, Bob Chamberlain and Mike James.
Club officials have thanked the organisers at the Royal Welsh Yacht Club, Caernarfon Rowing, who as always put on a great event, and they welcomed a new club entering the race from Bay of Colwyn Sailing Club based in Rhos on Sea.
As always, if you are interested in getting involved in rowing for fitness, leisure or competition please contact MYC Rowing Porthmadog on [email protected] or madog-rowing.co.uk