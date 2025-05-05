THE popular Spring Medal competition for the Mid Wales County Golf Association was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club this year with 38 women playing on the day from all over Mid Wales.
Janet Price from Aberdyfi Golf Club hit the best gross score and the Judith James Trophy with an impressive 84 whilst Margaret Bowen from Welshpool Golf Club with the best nett and Meg Bown Salver.
Other results:
Silver Division: 1, Catrin Pugh Jones - Borth & Ynyslas GC - nett 74; 2, Sian Nicksen - Aberdyfi GC - nett 74; 3, Nicky Jones - St Giles GC - nett 75
Bronze Division: 1, Karen Evans - Borth & Ynyslas GC - nett 72; 2, Anne Morris - Borth & Ynyslas GC - nett 73; 3, Maggie Cadwallader - Welshpool GC - nett 75
Copper Division: 1, Esther Prytherch - Borth & Ynyslas GC - nett 79
Team Trophy - 3 best nett scores: 1, Borth & Ynyslas, Karen Evans, Anne Morris and Catrin Pugh Jones