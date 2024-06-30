One on Sarn Helen’s newest members Ceinwen James took on the challenge of the 70 mile bike race at The Long Course Weekend Tenby and finished with a great time of 6:22:20 followed by the 10K race where she achieved a good time of 1:14:41 whilst club faithful Pam Carter competed in the 2.4 mile swim finishing with a superb time of 1:49:23.