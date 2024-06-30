THE fifth Sarn Helen Championship Race, Felinfach 6 was recently held. The weather was kind and made for perfect running conditions with 89 runners competing.
There was great support from local running clubs, Aber AC, Cardigan RC with Trots Running Club also taking advantage of this race as one of their club championship races.
There was fierce competition for the top spot between Dylan Lewis of Sarn Helen and Owain Schiavone of Aber AC but it was Dylan who narrowly crossed the finish line to take 1st place overall and 1st M40 in 32:48 with a three second lead over Owain.
Dylan Davies was 3rd M40 in 34:59. Rhodri Williams was 3rd MO in 36:35, Mike Davies took 3rd place in the M50 category in 37:14.
Polly Summers was 11th overall and first female in another stunning time of 37:01, Lou Summers was 2nd in the F45 category in 42:10 and Eleri Rivers 3rd F45 in 44:43.
Thirty one other Sarn Helen Runners competed and all achieved great times and some new PBs, Matthew Walker, Carwyn Davies, Llyr Rees, Daniel Jones, Dan Hooper, Arwyn Davies, Steven Holmes, Kevin Jones, Ian Williams, Carys Freeman, Stephen Kenworthy, Elliot Howells, Huw Price, Rhys Burton, Richard Marks, Geth Ap Phylip, Mitch Readwin, Liz Pugh, Nia Venville, Michelle Billing, Elle Howells, Kerry Irwin Hall, Joanna Rosiak, Mariola Ponomarov, Ceinwen James, Sarah Puetz, Jane Holmes, Elisha Davis, Claire Williams, Rhian Davies and Nicola Davies.
Sarn Helen junior runners also competed well in their respective races, Ellis Herrick 1st, Esther Llwyd 2nd, Osian Jones 1st and Tudur Llwyd Jones 3rd in their age groups with Myfanwy Edwards, Molly Rose, Alaw Freeman and Leighton Davies also having good runs.
One on Sarn Helen’s newest members Ceinwen James took on the challenge of the 70 mile bike race at The Long Course Weekend Tenby and finished with a great time of 6:22:20 followed by the 10K race where she achieved a good time of 1:14:41 whilst club faithful Pam Carter competed in the 2.4 mile swim finishing with a superb time of 1:49:23.
Ian Williams took on The Dragon Ride 2024, an event with various distances starting from Margam Park in Port Talbot. Ian covered a distance of almost 83 miles with over 5,000ft of elevation in an amazing time of four hours 59 minutes.