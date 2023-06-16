In a relatively short time the Barmouth 10k has grown to be a very popular race and in only its third outing, it attracted over 850 runners.
It has also become a firm favourite with Aberystwyth Athletic Club as over 30 runners made the trek up the coast to run in the searing Barmouth heat.
Edd Land led the Aber contingent home in a time of 36.18 winning his age category with Gary Davies not far behind in 37.19. Paul Williams also won his age category in a time of 40.12 while Tracey Breedon secured a podium place as 3rd lady home overall and winning her age category in 43.18.
Ivan Courtier finished in 46.21, Lynwen Huxtable was third v50 in a time of 46.40 while Mel Hopkins crossed the line in 52.00. Deian Creunant was next in 52.42 followed by Elinor Inns in 52.52, Dave Humphreys in 52.57 and Karen Davies coming second in the v55 category in 53.24. Gwilym Jones finished in 53.30, Louisa Scannell, 53.40, Jade Gaitely, 58.10 and Cameron Pope, 59.39.
Queenette Akporokah finished in 1.01.39, Moss Inns, 1.01.49, Adam Whitehouse, 1.04.00 and John Evans came 2nd in his v75 age category in 1.04.30. Angela Self crossed the line in1.05.04, Chelsey Morris, 1.05.23, Helen Stretch, 1.06.34 and 2nd in the v70 category with Rachel Lilley finishing in 1.12.06.
Linda Paasman finished in 1.12.16, Richard Munn 1.14.35, Julie Williams 1.14.48, Shan Breese 1.19.23, Sue Lewis 1.19.59, Rob Pugh 1.21.33, Joanne Walker 1.22.22, Rob Howard 1.30.28, Martin Tranter 1.30.58, Rachel Richards – 1.40.54.
For Tracey Breedon it was great to be back to winning ways after an injury: “I was a bit apprehensive before Barmouth, given that I was off running for almost two weeks with a hip flexor injury. It was scorching hot, windy and dusty, and the conditions were quite extreme. I felt dizzy for the last couple of miles in the heat and my throat was so sore from the dust, but I managed to keep going and was delighted with a podium finish and winning my age category. It was great to see so much representation from Aber AC and in that heat, everyone deserved their medal.”
The Man vs Horse race in Llanwrtyd Wells has achieved near iconic status – a 22 mile race pitting humans against horses and for the second year running, two legs came out on top with Daniel Connolly winning the race. Four Aber AC runners took up the challenge with Owain Schiavone finishing in 8th pace overall in a time of 2.44.51, Dave Powell 3.36.00, Louise Barker 3.50.54 and Ceris Williams 4.37.57.
Ceris was glad to be part of such a famous race: “This was a wonderful experience – such a well known event – with over 700 participants and everyone sharing that dream of beating the four legged creature. It was probably held on one of the hottest days of the year which really did not help but it did help show off the wonderful mid Wales countryside – we’ll be back to try and beat the horse again next year.”
Moving to a slightly shorter distance, the Hereford 5k series incorporates three races across April, May and June, with the first race on offer only to runners who can run 5k in less than 20 minutes and this was the challenge for one of Aber AC’s coaches Neil Gamble.
He said: “I chose to enter the sub 20 race knowing that I hadn’t run that quick before but thought it was within reach if everything went well and so it proved. If I’m honest hearing the footsteps of the tail runner right behind me and his words of encouragement pushed me on. Fortunately for me I managed sub 20 in the subsequent races also. It’s a fantastic event and I’ll definitely be back again.”The Black Mountains Marathon is not one for the faint hearted especially considering the temperatures we have been experiencing recently. It’s a full trail marathon distance, with the start and end waymarked sections but also requiring self navigation, mostly on single track paths and some forest tracks.
Aber AC’s Ivan Courtier bravely took on the challenge and completed in a time of 6.23.28, coming third in his age category,
“It was a tough, hilly route, with elevation gain of 5300 feet across some of the most stunning scenery in mid Wales. Starting at Llanbedr near Crickhowell the route took us straight up into the mountains. It was a hot day so the 7.00 a.m. start was very welcome - a relaxed and friendly event , one to most certainly be repeated!”