European boxing silver medals for brilliant Croft brothers

Crymych boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft both picked up silver medals at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia yesterday.

Ioan had to settle for a silver after the judges awarded Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan an unanimous points decision in the welterweight final against Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan while Garan suffered the same fate against Ukraine’s highly-rated Yurii Zakharieiev in the light-middleweight final.

The Cardigan ABC duo were part of an eight-member GB squad.

Ioan said: “Absolutely gutted not to be bringing the gold medal home. After four good wins and a European silver medal I can leave with my head held high.

“A massive thank you to the coaches and staff at GB boxing for preparing me for the championships.