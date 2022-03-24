European boxing silver medals for brilliant Croft brothers
Crymych boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft both picked up silver medals at the European Under-22 Championships in Croatia yesterday.
Ioan had to settle for a silver after the judges awarded Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan an unanimous points decision in the welterweight final against Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan while Garan suffered the same fate against Ukraine’s highly-rated Yurii Zakharieiev in the light-middleweight final.
The Cardigan ABC duo were part of an eight-member GB squad.
Ioan said: “Absolutely gutted not to be bringing the gold medal home. After four good wins and a European silver medal I can leave with my head held high.
“A massive thank you to the coaches and staff at GB boxing for preparing me for the championships.
“The support from everyone over the last week has been unbelievable I couldn’t thank you enough.”
