Sion Cwilt Rowing Club has been awarded funding from Sports Wales through the Be Active Wales Fund for six Concept 2 rowing machines.
The New Quay-based Celtic Longboat club are very aware of the need to keep its membership fit and active over the winter months when it is not always possible to get out on the water due to inclement weather conditions.
Now, with the support of New Quay Memorial Hall, weekly classes of indoor rowing are being held in the hall.
The club welcomes anyone who is interested in indoor rowing to contact them through their Facebook page – Clwb Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club.
Indoor rowing is a fabulous cross-training activity, it uses 80 per cent of the body’s muscle mass. It is a seated sport, with each individual working to their own ability yet feeling part of a crew.
If you are 11 years old or older and would like to have a go, get in contact with the club.