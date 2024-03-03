Before Saturday’s game, a minute’s applause was held in memory of Port lad Michael Holt who tragically passed away while rowing solo for charitable causes across the Atlantic. A brave soul indeed, writes TREFLYN JONES.
Porthmadog 0 Gresford Athletic 1, JD Cymru North
Oh, dear……… Porthmadog supporters have to go back all the way back to 21 October, 2023 to recall our last win at Y Traeth, and today, our loyal throng endured a disappointing defeat as we yielded an equally disappointing goal in the 87th minute.
The first half was a pretty evenly-contested affair. Gresford were immediately out of the blocks and could well have taken the lead in the very first minute when, at the end of a quick burst down the right wing, a visiting attacker was unfortunate to trip over the ball with the goal seemingly at his mercy and the ball was cleared to safety.
Port soon settled after this and a good run down the left flank by Danny Brookwell ended with the striker drawing a smart save by Dutton low to his left at his near post.
Shortly after the 20 minute mark, Port came desperately close to opening the scoring when a fine header by Jake Jones at the far post came off the upright from a corner kick. Rotten luck!
On 32 minutes, Port keeper and player of the month for February, Oliver Farebrother made a very good save from a Buxton header, punching over the bar as he back-pedalled.
This proved to be the final significant action of the half which ended goalless.
Early in the second half, Port’s Rhys Alun found himself in a good central position in the box but the ball refused to come down for him in time to take on the shot after a great delivery into the box by Brookwell Port sdfand a timely tackle saved the situation for the visitors.
Then a slick overhead kick by Nathan Williams from a corner kick just lacked the power to test Dutton.
From the hour mark, the game became more open and the visitors were beginning to look more threatening.
Indeed, Farebrother had to make two good last-ditch saves as the Athletic pressed for a possible winner.
In the 84th minute, however, a very commendable free kick by Rhys Alun sailed over Gresford’s defensive wall, but, for all its power, went straight at Lewis Dutton.
Port hearts were broken in the 87th minute when a well hit free kick somewhat surprisingly had the beating of the hitherto excellent Farebrother.
Was he unsighted or was he deceived in the flight as he stood rooted to his line?
Either way, Charlie Edge’s shot proved to be the winner and Port have an Everest to climb to avoid relegation.
Don`t shoot the messenger!
Port go again on Saturday, when they welcome Buckley Town to Y Traeth with a 2pm kick-off.