Fantastic racing at Ludlow with photo finishes

Racing on Saturday was on the delightful Ludlow track with the scenic backdrop of Clee Hill and the course provided some fantastic racing with some close finishes which could only be decided with the camera.

The racing began with the Novices and it was the in-form Collingwood stable from Huntington who claimed victory as Luminite repeated her last week’s win driven as usual by young Jonny James romping up the home straight in front of the fast finishing Lanehouse Girl (Lewis, Llanbister) while close behind in third was Greenhill Gus (Dowse, Aberystwyth) on his first outing in this class. This win gives Luminite her ticket into open racing, so next week she will be racing in the Grade B.

The first race of the Grade B followed where the popular Whiskyandwater owned by Fran Morgan from Knighton, trained by Andrew Hardwick in Brecon and driven by Lynne Boxhall produced another brilliant race finishing like a train up the final straight with Lakeview Meg and owner Steve Lewis from Llanbister on board just sneaking up for second while long-time leader Alibis Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) was third.

The second B race saw the popular grey Kentucky Roam owned by the Perks family from Presteigne and driven by Oliver (OJ) Jones from Evenjobb take charge after the last corner to storm to the finish line, while the others were close behind. Second was last week’s winner Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) with Halfpenny (Lloyd, New Radnor) in third.

The Grade A was won very convincingly by the talented homebred Dernol Yankee driven by his trainer Andrew Hardwick for Edward Wozencroft from Llangurig. In second was Happy Hands having led for much of the race with his owner Bill ‘Mr Happy’ Hughes from Cwmbach while Second Affair for the Perks family from Presteigne ran on well to be third.

The Nursery races are to introduce young horses or drivers to the sport and this week the first two home were selected for qualification into competitive racing. Carrie on Fred with owner Liam Middleton from Llandrindod on board has been improving week by week and this win will stand them in good stead for the future.

Novice winner Luminite ( Wales & Borders Harness Racing )

In second was Don’t Look Ethel with her owner Robin Lloyd from Painscastle in the seat, while in third place was first time out K and M Redpandana with new owner Eryn Parry from Talgarth.

In the second Nursery, Dernol Ebony driven this week by the in form Andrew Hardwick for owner Richard Staples from Merthyr produced another good run to send them into competitive racing, while the well-bred Ellavalad (Hughes, Cwmbach) also looks ready to make his mark with the punters while in third place was a much improved Woodstone Miranda (Hughes, New Radnor).

The Baby Novice race that followed provided an anticipated win for the favourite GG Rogue with owner, trainer Steve Lloyd from Painscastle at the controls, so GG Rogue now moves up into the Novice class. In second was the lightly raced Yewtree Some Bruva (Chetter, Cannock) with his stable mate Easy Connection in third.

After the break the Consolation provided just that for Beg For Mercy, who with Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn on board the family owned mare, made up for earlier disappointment and gave just reward for their long journey.

Consolation winner Beg For Mercy ( Wales & Borders Harness Racing )

Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Bridgend) was second while another horse with a long journey from Ceredigion, Afanbellsprincess and owner Oliver Jones from Cribyn was third.

The final race of the day was the Free For All where all the horses start off the same mark and it really was an exciting race. Lakeside Pan, who really is the ‘Peter Pan’ of racing, the 13-year-old who never seems to age, had pole position and with Mathew Tromans in the sulky they really showed what racing is all about.

Despite challenges throughout the race, Pan would not relinquish the lead and although it was very close on the line, he claimed the verdict much to the delight of his ‘evergreen’ owner and long-time race supporter John Elder from New Quay.

In second place, just millimetres behind, was another outstanding performer Ontop Shouder Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) while Dernol Yankee (Wozencroft, Llangurig) was close behind in third.

Next week racing is at a new venue at the Fron, New Radnor with racing on Saturday, 16 July starting at 1.30pm.

Novice: 1 Luminite (Jonny James) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington; 2 Lanehouse Girl; 3 Greenhill Gus Time: 2:12.38

Grade B – race 1: 1 Whiskyandwater (Lynne Boxhall) Morgan, Knighton trained Hardwick Brecon; 2 Lakeview Meg; 3 Alibis Dream Time: 2:08.3

Grade B – race 2: 1 Kentucky Roam (Oliver OJ Jones) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne; 2 Llwyns Mercy; 3 Halfpenny Time: 2:10.14

Grade A: 1 Dernol Yankee (Andrew Hardwick) owned Wozencraft, Llangurig trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2 Happy Hands; 3 Second Affair Time: 2:05.56

Nursery – race 1: 1 Carrie On Fred (Liam Middleton) owned Middleton, Llandrindod trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2 Don’t Look Ethel; 3 K and M Redpandana Time: 2:09.65

Nursery – race 2: 1 Dernol Ebony (Andrew Hardwick) owned Staples, Merthyr trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2 Ellavalad; 3 Woodstone Miranda Time: 2:11.30

Baby Novice: 1 GG Rogue (Steve Lloyd) owned & trained Lloyd, Painscastle; 2 Yewtree Some Bruva; 3 Easy Connection Time: 2:14.17

Consolation: 1 Beg For Mercy (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2 Victoria Penlan; 3 Afanbellsprincess Time: 2:06.88