CLWB Beicio Ysywth Cycling Club’s Catalina Architecture Time Trial series made a welcome return on Wednesday.
The 13 riders were treated to the scenic but rolling, Cwm Rheidol 10-mile course, testing out their legs for the first event of the year.
Next week the TT series heads to the flatter Llety Gwyn 10 mile course.
See the full list of dates and courses here: 2024 Catalina Architecture Time Trial Series – Clwb Beicio Ystwyth Cycling Club
Results Round 1: Finlay Tarling 20.33, Caron Owen Pugh 22.29, Richard Pizzey 22.36, Tim Davies 24.32, Arwel Wyn Jones 24.59, Emma Palfrey 26.04, Paul Brewer 26.14, Kristian Bond 26.17, Adrian Price 27.35, Anita Saycell 29.05, David Bond 32.27, Mike Fitch 33.54, Simon Williams 34.33.
Every Wednesday night from May to August the club runs a time trial series on a variety of courses in the Aberystwyth area, which includes 10, 12 and 22 mile routes and finishes off with a one mile hill climb.
If you are tempted to try a Time Trial, but not sure what to expect take a look at the video below.