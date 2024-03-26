THREE games on the bounce we have faced Cardiff City. A great side, with fantastic depth and amazing set up. To come away with three defeats and be disappointed, shows how far we’ve come as a side.
A 2-0 defeat was not a reflection of the game which we dominated for spells. Even though the result on Sunday didn’t go our way, we have many positives to take away from the game. One of the many positives was to see our Elin Jones make her comeback to first team action.
After 14 months away with an ACL injury, the towering centre back managed to get 30 minutes in her legs. In other good news, Ella Thomas made her first start for the first team. A young local winger, who is an important part of our under 19s squad, another successful story of our pathway to the first team.
During the first half, we had opportunities and seemed to frustrate the Cardiff City side. The second half was even more physical than the first. With a few tackles flying in. Ultimately, Cardiff made a breakthrough in the 68th minute, followed with another 88th.
The girls never gave up and gave everything to give the home crowd something to cheer about.
A positive performance against Cardiff City leads us to a mid-week clash against Wrexham. Come down and support the girls this coming Wednesday (27th), kick off 19:45. We have so much to give!