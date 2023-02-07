MMP Central Wales South
Steffan Evans’ double led the way for Aberaeron as they defeated Machynlleth in a seven-goal thriller.
Mach went 2-0 up through Dillon Browne and Ewan Burnham, but Aberaeron replied thanks to Keelan Noble, Caio Carruthers and Evans’ brace before Alfie Westwood grabbed a third for Mach, but it was too little too late.
Llanilar defeated Penybont 4-0 at home thanks to Ioan Jones’ double and scores from Osian Simpson-Jones and Keiron Reynolds.
Tregaron Turfs beat Aberystwyth University 3-1 at home.
Captain William Williams’ diving header opened the scoring on 24 minutes before the Uni equalised through Jonny Mead. But a brace from livewire Liam Jones in the second half secured three points for Tregaron.
Costcutter Ceredigion League
Llanboidy hit five as they brushed aside the challenge of Crannog in Division One.
Gethin Scourfield and Nick Jones scored early on for Llanboidy, before Gary Davies replied.
Ryan Pearce, Dafydd Jones and Scourfield again added to the tally, while Rhys Davies missed a penalty for Crannog.
It was honours even for Llandysul and Llechryd as the former’s young striker Rhys Alwyn cancelled out Joshua Grota’s seventh minute effort.
In Division Two, Carwyn Griffiths netted late to clinch a 3-2 win on the road for Ffostrasol Reserves at Pencader Utd.
Griffiths and Cian Edwards had earlier cancelled out Connor Timms and Alfie Morgan’s goals.
New Quay defeated Aberporth 3-1 on the road thanks to first-half goals from Ben Young, Dylan Morgans and Jac Crompton. Dylan Jones with a late consolation.
In Division Three, Llechryd Reserves swept aside Llanboidy Reserves with a 4-0 win at home thanks to Kai Evans’ double, Harvey Williams’ effort and Shaun James’ own goal.
In their local derby, Cardigan Town Reserves defeated Maesglas Reserves 2-1 at Maes Radley.
In the League Cup, Bargod Rangers progressed with a 5-2 win at Cardigan Town.
And in the South Cards Cup, Crannog Reserves were demolished 10-0 by the visiting St Dogmaels Reserves, while Felinfach Reserves defeated Bargod Rangers Reserves 4-0 at home.
Central Wales FA Senior Challenge Cup
Penparcau were knocked out by Welshpool in the most heartbreaking of fashions – a penalty shootout.
It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, James Clewlow’s opener cancelled out by Matthew Davies penalty for Penparcau.
Neither side could break the deadlock in extra time and it was Welshpool who held their nerves to secure the win.
Llanidloes Town are through to the next round following a 3-0 win at Builth Wells on Sunday.
First half goals from George Clarke and Josh Hartrick gave Llani the lead.
And they went on to make sure of the win through substitute Connor Bird.