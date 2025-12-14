Talybont 5 Cardigan Town 1
Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup
CPD Talybont finished the year in great form with an emphatic 5-1 victory at home against a youthful Cardigan Town in the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup on Saturday.
Having lost to Cardigan 6-1 in the same competition last season, this result was testament to the progress Talybont have made over the last 12 months.
Talybont went 1-0 up after 24 minutes with Aled Parry-Evans finishing neatly with his left foot from a tight angle
Talybont doubled the advantage on the half hour mark when the hard working Ciaran Evans slotted home after good work from Harley Lawton.
Cardigan made it 2-1 with a Sean Davies strike, before Tomos Benjamin gave Talybont a 3-1 lead just before half time.
In the second half, Talybont continued to apply pressure, with Aled Parry-Evans and Mike Fitzpatrick instrumental in the midfield.
A neat through ball by substitute James Graham set Harley Lawton free, and he made no mistake for the 4th goal, before man of the match Aled Parry-Evans set up James Graham to complete the scoring on the 85th minute, and make it 5-1.
After the game, Talybont manager Chris Foster said: “This was a great team performance from us.
“Progressing to the quarter finals of the Dai Dynamo gives us something extra to look forward to in the new year.
“Having defeated two sides from the Costcutter Ceredigion League so far in the competition shows that we can more than hold our own.”
Talybont will play the winner of Borth v Corris in the next round.
CPD Talybont recently received their new club polo shirts, kindly sponsored by Bar46, Aberystwyth.
The polos were presented to managers Shane Gornall and Chris Foster after their recent fixture against Cardigan FC.
