Aberystwyth aiming to extend unbeaten run tonight

A Lee Jenkins header was enough to secure all three points for Antonio Corbisiero’s men at The Rock back in October ( FAW )

Aberystwyth will be looking to make it five games unbeaten when they begin Phase 2 of the 2021/22 Cymru Premier season with a visit to The Rock to face Cefn Druids tonight (7.45pm KO).

The Black & Greens ended Phase 1 in ninth position with 25 points and on an unbeaten run in the league which stretches back to the first game back after the winter break.

Jamie Veale’s late free-kick last weekend at Bala ensured that the run continued into its fourth game.

With Thursday’s news of Connah’s Quay Nomads’ 18 point deduction, Town now sit 8th with only Cardiff Met above them in the Playoff Conference.

As Phase 1 concludes, Sam Phillips has hit the most league goals so far this season with five, whilst Harry Franklin and Mathew Jones both have four.

At the other end of the pitch, Gregor Zabret has five clean sheets to his name, whilst Alex Pennock has one.

The incentive for clubs in the Playoff Conference in Phase 2 is a place in the end of season playoffs – the winners of which will qualify for next season’s Scottish Challenge Cup.

The club finishing seventh will qualify for the playoffs and ATFC are currently 2 points off this position.

Tonight’s’ opponents, Cefn Druids, are enduring a difficult season so far and currently sit in 12th place in the league, with two points from their opening 22 matches - becoming the first club in league history to go winless through Phase 1.

They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Haverfordwest County in their last league outing last weekend.

Aber have won both league games against Druids so far this season and also knocked them out of the Welsh Cup in the 3rd Round back in September.