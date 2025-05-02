YEAR after year, Aber7s brings rugby lovers together in Aberystwyth.
Whether you’re playing, cheering, or soaking in the vibes, Aber7s is all about the community and you can join them this May Bank Holiday (3-4 May).
Secure your spot at the ultimate rugby festival in Aberystwyth.
How It Works
All competitions will run across the entire weekend. The first day of the event and morning of the second day shall be played in a league format, with knockout rounds being held on the afternoon of the second day.
Dependant on each team’s success in the league format, they will progress into either the Cup, Plate or Trophy knock out competitions of which each will consist of semi-finals and finals.
Not involved in the event? Go and spectate. Aber7s is a family friendly event and all are welcome to attend.
Tickets
Spectators Pass - £12 online* (small booking fee may apply) £15 on the gate. Free entrance for children under 12.
*If you purchase online, you will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a £50 food/drinks voucher to spend at Aber7's.
Parking
There will be a parking charge for all vehicles; (£4 per day) or £6 for both days online. This will need to be obtained by an AberSU staff member (in Hi Viz) who will be at the parking site OR can be pre-paid online.
Food and drink available on-site.