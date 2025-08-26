Aberystwyth Town 0 Ammanford 0
JD Cymru Premier
ABER were once again frustrated up front by a strong defensive display from Bank Holiday visitors Ammanford Town, and were indebted to young goalkeeper Tomos Evans for a Man of the Match performance that ensured a valuable point at Park Avenue yesterday afternoon.
A balmy August Bank Holiday on the Ceredigion coast brought a very respectable crowd of 353 and an excellent atmosphere, but it was the visitors who made the stronger start.
Evans twice punched corners to safety, Adam Orme fired wide, and Owain Davies was denied by the home stopper.
In truth, the Black and Greens struggled to create clear openings in the first half.
Richie Ricketts sent in a series of promising crosses from the left, but they evaded Aber’s forwards, while Orme twice headed wide from right-wing deliveries at the other end. A fairly barren first half from Aber’s perspective ended goalless.
Orme and Euros Griffiths both fired off target for Ammanford soon after the break, but then Star Mayemba broke through and collided with the goalkeeper in the area.
Nark’s Corner was baying for a penalty — but the referee waved play on and booked Aber’s frontman for simulation.
Minutes later Mayemba again got beyond the last defender and appeared to be brought down, but once more the home appeals were dismissed.
Ben Guest saw a free kick saved by Luke Martin, while Tom Mason broke through only to be flagged offside. Martin then punched another Aber corner off his line as frustration grew for the Seasiders.
At the other end, Adam John’s low strike was gathered by Evans, before John curled a free kick towards the corner — only for Evans to produce a stunning diving save to his left.
The keeper then denied Gavin Jones while under pressure from a foul, and somehow recovered to pull off another superb stop from Matthew Delaney.
Ammanford forced a series of late corners, but Aber’s defence held firm, and when Evans claimed John’s delivery five minutes into injury time, the contest was up and the points were shared.
The Black and Greens would have hoped to create more going forward, but with several players out injured or suspended — and thanks to a heroic goalkeeping display — this may yet prove a valuable point come season’s end.
Aber now sit seventh in the table after five games, three points behind Ammanford in third.
Next up is a Welsh Blood Service Cup tie at Park Avenue on Saturday against Baglan Dragons (ko 2.30pm).
