ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have welcomed centre-back Josh Ferreira to the club, joining from neighbours Bow Street FC of the Lock Stock Ardal North-East.
He is well-known to football followers in the Aberystwyth area having spent over 15 years in varying spells with Penrhyncoch, Penparcau, Borth United, and most recently Bow Street FC since 2021.
Last season, he made 38 appearances in all competitions and was named in the Ardal North-East Team of the Season, also picking up the Bow Street Players' Player and Manager's Player of the Season awards.
Frequently captaining the side, he was instrumental in the Magpies finishing narrow runners-up to champions Brickfield Rangers, missing out by just three points.
Manager Callum McKenzie commented: "I’m delighted that Josh has agreed to join the squad for the season. Josh has been training with us for the last 3-4 weeks and has really impressed myself and the staff with the way he carries himself both on and off the pitch.
“Josh is a local player, captain of Bow St, and was in the Tier 3 Team of the Season last year, so he deserves an opportunity to test himself at this level and we’re really looking forward to working with him.
“I would also like to thank Gwion and Bow Street FC for allowing Josh to take this opportunity. Welcome to Aber Josh!"
