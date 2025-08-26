WITH just two weeks to go until JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion 2025, organisers are encouraging residents and businesses across Ceredigion and Powys to plan ahead, stay informed, and get involved in what promises to be the most community-focused rally yet.
Taking place from 5-7 September, this year’s event will see temporary road closures and diversions across the route.
However, this doesn’t mean you have to stop what you’re doing — it simply means planning ahead. Full details are now available online. Communities are being asked to familiarise themselves with the plans early and join in the rally celebrations safely.
The organisers have been actively engaging with residents and businesses on the route for the last six months and vehicle passes will be distributed to ensure they have suitable access during the short periods of road closures.
Rali Ceredigion continues to champion sustainability and safety, with the event once again holding FIA environmental accreditation and showcasing low-carbon fuels and electric vehicles. New this year are a series of community drop-in sessions and local volunteering opportunities, helping ensure the event leaves a lasting, positive legacy.
In the run-up to the rally, the team visited 26 schools in the region, to deliver hands-on safety briefings and fun, educational activities to over 2,000 pupils. These school visits are just one way Rali Ceredigion is working with the community to build excitement and raise awareness about rally safety and participation.
Councillor Bryan Davies,lLeader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “The countdown is on, and there’s a real sense of excitement building across the county.
“Following the success of the recent British Cycling Championships, Ceredigion is proud to once again host a large-scale event that brings communities together and showcases what we have to offer.
“It’s been fantastic to see pupils across the county already getting involved through the rally’s school visits — a great way to inspire the next generation and build excitement, pride and community spirit. Rali Ceredigion is a celebration of our place, our people, and our potential.”
This year, the rally route will extend to additional areas within Ceredigion, giving more communities the opportunity to experience the excitement and benefit from the event's local engagement. Check the Rali's website for further details. This includes a ‘Meet the Stars and cars of Rali Ceredigion’ at Lampeter University campus on Saturday 6 September at 9.30am and 4pm.
Charlie Jukes, Rali Ceredigion event director, said: “Community and safety are at the heart of Rali Ceredigion.
“Whether you’re a motorsport fan or a local resident, there are opportunities to get involved and celebrate what makes this region so special.
“We’re working hard to keep everyone informed and to create an event that continues to be inclusive, exciting and responsible.”
Organisers are also encouraging residents and businesses to get into the rally spirit by decorating buildings and looking out for further opportunities to engage, including through upcoming Rali Engage activities on Aberystwyth promenade.
Tickets are now available for the official fan zones; the only locations where spectating is allowed as they’ve been specially selected to provide easy access, dedicated car parking, top viewing areas and facilities like toilets, live commentary and recycling points.
Stay up to date with all the latest information on spectator advice, tickets and event schedules at www.raliceredigion.co.uk or by following #RaliCeredigion2025 on social media. For information on road closures, visit www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/travel-roads-parking/roadworks/road-closures/
The event is being supported by Ceredigion County Council and partially funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from the UK Government.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.