ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have welcomed James Devonald to the club as first team and academy goalkeeper coach.
The club has also confirmed the departure of Dave Owen after six seasons at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium and thank him for his tireless efforts over several seasons with both senior and youth sides.
Most recently the first team and head of academy goalkeeping coach at Haverfordwest County, Devonald previously has held roles with Carmarthen Town, Newport County, Swansea City Academy, and Welsh Schoolboys and College sides.
A UEFA GK A License candidate and UEFA B License Coach, he also runs his own private goalkeeping tutoring business offering 1-to-1 coaching and group development centres.
He said: “I’m looking forward to working alongside Taff and the staff at Aberystwyth Town - a club with great history who haven’t quite achieved as much as they should over the last few seasons.
“I’m excited to become a part of the backroom staff as we look to kick on from last season's survival on the final day and challenge for a playoff spot in the 2024/25 season.
“It will also be great to work with the academy GKs and strive to develop a future homegrown 1st team GK for the club.
“I'm a laid back character but always open to conversation and questions, and always looking to be challenged as I believe that brings out the very best of me and also the players that I work with.
“As goalkeepers, it’s imperative that the bond between player and coach is one of trust and honesty and that’s what I’ll be looking to bring with me to create a real GK union at the club, from the youngest GK in the academy all the way through to the first team. I want the path way to be evident and clear for all to see and I will strive to make that happen for all involved."