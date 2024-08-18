ABERYSTWYTH RFC (Division 1 West) beat Pwllheli RFC (Division 1 North) 29 – 20 in a pre-season friendly at Cae Plascrug on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
In a game disrupted by penalties and ill-discipline, both sides struggled to gain any momentum, but the home side deservedly won showing good skills in open play.
On an dry, overcast afternoon with a gusty breeze across the pitch, Aber once again fielded a side of up and coming youth and experienced players against a physically stronger Pwllheli side.
Aber were dominant in the loose, but struggled for good possession from both scrums and lineouts.
After a series of penalties, the home side won a lineout on halfway and a break by Carwyn Evans in the backs and good support play saw Kanjama Fasuluku burst through for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin. Keeping play in the visitor’s half resulted in Aber’s Benjamin converting a penalty into a further three points.
The home side continued in the same vein in the second quarter – on the front-foot and pushing Pwllheli back in open play.
Ill-discipline in a ruck, and a red card, meant that Pwllheli were down to 14 players. Aber penalties were kicked to the corner and good lineout work resulted in Aber’s scrum half Ben Griffiths using quick ball from a ruck to score a converted try.
Unfortunately, in the third quarter, Aber lost momentum with an injury to their scrum half, and numerous penalties and ill-discipline cost them territory and points.
Pwllheli’s Huw Hughes scored an unconverted try from a lineout maul.
This was quickly followed by two further unconverted tries for Pwllheli – one by Jack Jones from another lineout maul and another from a break away try from halfway by Dai Owen, with ineffectual Aber tackling. Aber had temporarily lost their defensive shape.
Going into the fourth quarter just ahead 17-15, Aber found their flowing forward momentum again, and very good quick ball from rucks deep in the visitor’s 22 metres resulted in Lee Evans crashing over for a converted try.
Aber’s dominance in open play continued with several excellent marauding line breaks by Ben Jones and Steffan Rattray. From a scrum close to Pwllheli’s try line Mason Lees scored a try converted by Benjamin.
Against the run of play Pwllheli’s Eban Parry broke through poor defensive tackling on halfway to score a late unconverted try.
A stop-start game with too many penalties conceded by both sides to allow for a free-flowing game.
Aber showed persistence, and solid commitment, with good handling skills in open play to deserve the victory.