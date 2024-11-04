Briton Ferry Llansawel 4 Aberystwyth Town 4
JD Cymru Premier
ABERYSTWYTH Town suffered an extremely bad day at the office on Saturday, losing 4-0 away to basement rivals Briton Ferry in a result which leaves the Black and Greens bottom.
On a mild night in South Wales, a decent following turned up to support Aber, and after Luke Bowen blasted over early for Ferry, John Owen sent in a great left wing cross for Jonathan Evans, whose back post effort was touched around the post by Will Fuller.
Niall Flint sent in a super cross which evaded everyone, then at the other end Kian Jenkins had a low shot saved by Dave Jones.
Tom Mason sent a ball in which Zac Hartley nodded wide, then Liam Walsh cut back for Harry Arnison to cut just over the bar.
Then however a right wing cross found Bowen at the far stick and his header crept past Jones into the net for a huge opener.
Back came Aber and Thomas Mason surged from left back to play in Hartley, who cut inside but saw Fuller save his low drive.
Bowen fired over again, then Aber were controversially denied a penalty for handball in the home box.
Then at the other end came a killer second as another right wing ball found Walters at the far post and he tapped in.
Evans the pressed down the left and earned a corner with a left footed drive, but Ferry held out and were two up at the end of a fairly even first half.
Sadly for Aber fans the second half went the way of the hosts.
Jaime Rickard skimmed a shot just over the bar then Bowen tested Jones again with a header.
Walters flashed an effort off the far post, then Owen returned Fuller’s clearance, but well wide of the post.
Sub Alex Darlington saw a free kick blocked, then Arnison brought a save out of Fuller, but then two late goals really killed Aber’s night, with Ferry sub Caleb Demery popping up on the left side to score not once but twice, on 89 and 90+3 minutes, and Aber’s Halloween Horror Show was done.
The Black and Greens face Newtown at home on Friday night (ko 7.45pm).